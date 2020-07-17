Delhi Police constable commits suicide by hanging

A Delhi Police constable on Thursday morning committed suicide by hanging in Burari area of the national capital. His body has been sent for postmortem. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Parikshit Dhaka who hanged himself from a ceiling fan.

The wife of the deceased is also a constable in Delhi Police and was on duty at the time of the incident. At around 11.30 am, Parikshit's father-in-law Devendra reached the house where he found him hanging. After that, the police was informed.

The police did not find any suicide note during the investigation. The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained. The police is questioning Meenakshi and the rest of the family members.

The police said that Parikshit married in February and lived with his wife Meenakshi in Laxmi Vihar of Burari. He was originally a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

The couple was recruited to Delhi Police in 2018 and were posted in the Central District PCR Unit. Meenakshi's father is also in Delhi Police.