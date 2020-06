A Delhi Police constable late on Friday evening shot at his colleague in Delhi, the national capital. Constable Ravindra, who is posted at Seemapuri Police Station in Delhi's Shahdara district, shot at constable Amod.

There was reportedly an argument between the two constables following which Ravindra shot at Amod. The injured constable was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Center and is undergoing for treatment. His condition is said to be critical.