Delhi Police Crime Branch files chargesheet against wife Apoorva Sharma in Rohit Shekhar murder case

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against Apoorva Sharma in connection with the murder of her husband Rohit Shekhar, news agency ANI reported. Shekhar, the son of former Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh chief minister ND Tiwari, was smothered to death on the intervening night of April 15-16, an autopsy report said.

Apoorva, the prime suspect in the murder, was arrested on April 26 on charges of killing Rohit citing a 'turbulent' marriage as the motive. During the interrogation, Apoorva had reportedly said that Rohit's mother Ujjwala's interfering nature affected her relationship with her husband.

Rohit's mother Ujjawla, however, alleged that Apoorva and her parents were eying her son's property. "Apoorva's family wanted to take control of the properties of my both sons -- Siddharth and Rohit -- because this house is nearer to the Supreme Court where Apoorva was practising law," she said.

On the night when Rohit died, he had teased her saying that while he was returning from Uttarakhand, he and his sister-in-law drank alcohol from the same glass. This, apparently had triggered Apoorva to an extent that she attacked her violently and smothered him to death.

Live TV

Police also said that while Apoorva stayed in a different room on the same floor, she has been caught on CCTV camera making several rounds to Rohit's room after his death. According to the police, Apoorva strangulated Tiwari with bare hands and then used the pillow, so that he could not shout for help.

Rohit's body was discovered by the domestic help almost after 14 hours after he was killed. He was taken to Max Hospital in New Delhi on April 16 but was declared brought dead.

While earlier it was being said that he died of sudden cardiac arrest, the police later registered a case of murder into his death after his autopsy report stated that he died of asphyxia due to strangulation.