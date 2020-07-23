Delhi Police Crime Branch nabs man for posing as Home Minister Amit Shah's personal secretary

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly posing as a personal secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The man arrested by the Crime Branch has been identified as Sandeep Choudhary, who is a resident of Teh Mundawar in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

He has been allegedly calling up the Labour ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to get someone employed, according to the Crime Branch officials. Sandeep Choudhary was arrested after the Crime Branch registered a case based on a complaint by the Union Home Ministry.

According to the complaint filed by the Home Ministry, a man posing as a personal secretary of Shah had called up the labour ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to get somebody employed.

Sandeep Chaudhary used to work in Dharuhera's Hero Company and had lost his job due to the COVID-19 crisis and was unemployed for sometimes. He is alleged to have called Rajasthan’s Labour Minister Tikaram and his Haryana counterpart Anoop Dhanak to get someone a job in Haryana or Rajasthan.

Accused Sandeep Chaudhary took a SIM from MTNL in the name of his girlfriend and put it in the phone and called the ministers of both the states

Later, a complaint was made in this regard by the Union Home Ministry to the Delhi Police, after which the Crime Branch registered a case and arrested the accused Sandeep Chaudhary from Alwar in Rajasthan.