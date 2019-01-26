Delhi Police enforces traffic diversions on Republic Day. Here are the alternative routes to take

NEW DELHI: Massive security arrangements are in place for Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. Several routes have been diverted on January 26 in view of the parade from Vijay Chowk crossing Rajpath to the Red Fort.

ROUTE OF THE PARADE

Vijay Chowk - Rajpath -'C'-Hexagon Outer Road up to Tilak Marg - Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg - Netaji Subhash Marg - Red Fort.

Here are the routes that you should avoid:

- There will be complete barricading on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate till the Parade is over.

- There will be no cross traffic on Rajpath at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the Parade is over.

- C-Hexagon-India Gate is closed for traffic.

- Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will also not be allowed on both directions.

The Delhi Police said that people should plan their journey in advance accordingly as per the diversions and avoid the route of the Parade from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

However, if the journey is unavoidable, the road users are advised to take following routes:

North — South Corridor

Ring Road — Ashram Chowk — Sarai Kale Khan — I.P. Flyover — Rajghat —Ring Road ➢ From Madarsa - Lodhi Road 'T' point - Aurobindo Marg — AIIMS Chowk —Ring Road — Dhaula Kuan — Vande Matram Marg — Shankar Road — Park Street or Mandir Marg.

East-West Corridor

O Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road — Lodhi Road - Aurobindo Marg — AIIMS Chowk — Ring Road — Dhaula Kuan — Vande Matram Marg — Shankar Road — Park Street or Mandir Marg. O Ring Road- Boulevard Road- Barf Khana Chowk — Rani Jhansi Flyover- Faiz Road — Vande Matram Marg — R/A Shankar Road. O Ring Road — ISBT — Chnadgi Ram Akhara — I.P College — Mall Road — Azadpur — Punjabi Bagh.

For New Delhi Railway Station

From South Delhi:- Dhaula Kuan — Vande Matram Marg — Panchkuian Road -Outer Circle Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road- Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side. ➢ From East Delhi:- Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge - Rani Jhansi Flyover - R/A Jhandewalan — D.B. Gupta Road- Sheela Cinema Road- Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Rly Station.

For Old Delhi Railway Station

From South Delhi:- Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - Ring Road — Rajghat - Ring Road - Chowk Yamuna Bazar - S.P. Mukherjee Marg - Chhatta Rail - Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Rly. Station.

Though there will be no restriction for people from North Delhi going towards New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay.

BUS TERMINATING POINTS

Movement of the City Bus Services will be curtailed at the following points:

1. Park Street/Udyan Marg 2. Aram Bagh Road (Pahar Ganj ) 3. R/A Kamla Market. 4. Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium) 5. Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road) 6. Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar) 7 Mori Gate 8. ISBT Kashmiri Gate 9 ISBT Sarai Kale Khan 10 Tis Hazari Court

Inter state buses:

(I) Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. (II) Buses coming from NH-24 shall take right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar. (II) Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge. (III) All Inter State buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

Metro services



Metro Rail Service shall remain available for commuters at all Metro Stations during the Full Dress Rehearsal Ceremony on 23rd Jan., 2019. However, Boarding/De-boarding at the below mentioned station will not be permitted as per schedule given:

Name of Metro Station - Kendriya Sachivalaya - Udyog Bhawan

HTVs/LGVs

BoardincaDe-boardinq not allowed

From 5 am till 12 noon on January 23

No HTV/LGV will be allowed to enter Delhi from borders from 2200 hrs on 22.01.19 till the Parade is over.

No HTV/LGV will be allowed to ply between I.S.B.T. Sarai kale Khan and I.S.B.T. Kashmiri Gate on Ring Road from 0730 hrs to 1330 hrs on 23.01.19.

TSR/Taxis

No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 0700 hours on 23.01.2019 in the Area bound by:

MOTHER TERESA CRESCENT — BABA KHARAK SINGH MARG — ASHOKA ROAD UPTO R/A PATEL CHOWK — SANSAD MARG UPTO TOLSTOY MARG UPTO — TOLSTOY MARG UPTO KASTURBA GANDHI MARG — KASTURBA GANDHI MARG UPTO FEROZESHAH ROAD — FEROZESHAH ROAD UPTO R/A MANDI HOUSE — BHAGWAN DASS ROAD — MATHURA ROAD — SUBRAMANIAM BHARTI MARG — HUMAYUN ROAD — A.P.] ABDUL KALAM MARG — KAMAL ATA TURK MARG — KAUTILYA MARG AND SARDAR PATEL ROAD (EXCLUDING).