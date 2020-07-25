Delhi Police files chargesheet against JNU student Sharjeel Imam, says he openly defied Constitution and called it a 'fascist' document

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in connection with a case related to his alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at several places.

The 600-page chargesheet was filed in Delhi`s Patiala House court.

Delhi Police filed the chargesheet against Sharjeel Imam in case FIR No.22/20 u/s 124A (Sedition) 153(A) (Promoting enmity), 153 (Assertion prejudicial to national integration) (promoting enmity, Hatred between different communities, 505 (spreading rumors) IPC and Section 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Imam is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting a particular section of community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

In the grab of protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, he exhorted people of a particular community to block the highways leading to the major cities and resort to "Chakka Jam", thereby disrupting normal life.

In its chargesheet, Delhi Police claimed that Imam also openly defied the Constitution and called it a "fascist" document.

In the name of opposing 'CAA' he also openly propagated blocking the 'chicken neck connecting the mainland India with the North-East. He also showed contempt and disregard for the democratic means of protest.

Imam is being probed for his alleged inflammatory speech at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 and subsequently on January 16 at Aligarh Muslim University, where he allegedly threatened to "cut off" Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India.

He is currently lodged at Guwahati Central Jail. The police had earlier submitted before the court that after his speech on December 13, widespread arson and violence took place in various parts of Delhi and that several protest sites emerged after his January 16 speech.

Earlier, a Delhi court granted an extension of 90 days to the Delhi Police to conclude the investigation and file a chargesheet in the case.