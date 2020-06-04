Delhi Police files counter-affidavit in High Court, claims Jamia University violence was ‘not accidental’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a counter-affidavit in Delhi High Court in which it claimed that the violence in Jamia Milia Islamia University was not accidental, but it was a well thought out plan.

In its counter-affidavit, the Delhi Police said that there was full preparation for the violence.

“Stones, petrol bombs, tube lights and other items were stored in advance. This indicates that the mob was meant to disturb the law and order situation in the area. The students' performance was captured by the local support,” the Delhi Police said.

It added that the students' protest and subsequent violence was later overtaken by the local elements.

While maintaining that there is no dispute over the right to perform, Delhi Police said that no one can be allowed to break the law.

The Delhi Police said in their counter-affidavit that the petitioners have not put the correct facts before the court. ‘’The brutality that the police have been accused of is not correct. Right things have been hidden,’’ it stated.

Due to this violence, many people faced a lot of problems. Apart from the common people, the police also got into the violence and several cops were also injured.

It may be noted that Delhi Police filed the counter-affidavit in connection with the December 13 and 15 violence at the premises of Jamia University in Delhi.