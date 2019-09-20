close

Delhi Police

Delhi Police files FIR against two passengers after CISF apprehends them travelling with forged documents

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday apprehended two people for travelling with forged documents at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport, New Delhi. They were later handed over to the Delhi Police who filed an FIR against the duo in this regard.

The incident took place at about 11.35 am when the CISF surveillance staff observed suspicious activities of two passengers, in the check-in area of Terminal-3 of the airport. The passengers were later identified as Rahul Kumar, bound for Sydney, Australia, by Air India flight (AI-302) and Ravinder Singh, bound for Mumbai by Air India flight (AI-863).

Both the passengers were kept under manual and electronic surveillance. It was observed that Rahul was not accepted for check-in by airlines due to carrying fake VISA.

Following this, both were intercepted by the CISF personnel and the matter was enquired from them. On tactful questioning, it came to light that Ravinder was an agent and entered the terminal to assist Rahul. The fake VISA and other travelling documents were provided to Rahul by the said agent after taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from him.

It was also noticed that Rahul had travelled Doha via Kathmandu on Tourist Visa from September 6-11 on the instructions of Ravinder, so that he may be considered genuine passenger during travel to Australia on the basis of stamp of foreign travel in his passport.

Delhi PoliceFake travel documentsCISF
