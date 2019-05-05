Delhi Police head constable injured in road accident

A Delhi Police head constable sustained injuries after a speeding car hit his bike and fled while he was on night patrol in Lutyens` Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Ashok (34), a head constable at Tughlak Road police station, was on patrolling duty at Rajesh Pilot Marg.

"While Ashok was patrolling the area, a speeding car rammed into his bike and fled the spot, leaving him injured. A passerby informed the Police Control Room (PCR). Ashok has been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with serious injuries," a senior police officer said.

"Ashok, who stays with his family in Kakrola village, could not see the number of the errant vehicle as it was moving at a high speed. We have registered a hit-and-run case against the unknown driver. CCTV footages from the area are being scanned to identify the accused," the officer added.