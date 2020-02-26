Delhi Police issues helpline numbers for details of violence victims

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday (February 26, 2020) issued helpline numbers for anyone seeking information on victims admitted to various hospitals following communal violence in the northeast part of the national capital.

According to Delhi Police, people can contact police personnel on these numbers who are at various hospitals for those desirous of seeking information on victims admitted there.

At Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Sub-Inspector Gajender Singh can be contacted on 9818120026 for details. Sub-Inspector Yogender Singh can be reached at 7982756328 for details of victims in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and Maulana Azad Hospital. Sub-Inspector Devender Singh is stationed at RML Hospital and can be contacted at 9818313342 to seek information.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Narender Rana can be reached on 9868738042 for those admitted at Al-Hind Hospital.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the violence between pro and anti CAA protestors in the areas of North-East Delhi reached 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

"Out of the people that were brought to the hospital 189 are injured and 20 are dead," said Sunil Kumar Gautam Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

On Tuesday, the death toll was 13. Curfew was imposed last evening in violence-hit areas of the North-East district to bring the situation under control.

With sporadic incidents of violence being reported from the area, government sources said that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing normalcy in the capital.

Sources also said that Doval is also likely to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet about the prevailing situation.

Notably, the NSA last night had visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other parts of North-East Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities.