Coronavirus

Delhi Police launches helpline for kin of its personnel engaged in coronavirus COVID-19 duty

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has launched a helpline number for family members of its personnel who are working round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The helpline number - 011-27491208 - with STD facility was started on Monday to enable the family members of Delhi Police officials to know about the well-being of the security personnel, officials said on Tuesday.

While healthcare workers are fighting the battle against coronavirus inside hospitals, police personnel are manning the roads to enforce the lockdown.

A police official said the helpline will serve as an additional source of information for the family members to check on the well-being of their relatives at this hour.

The families of many Delhi police personnel reside in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar among others.

CoronavirusCOVID-19IndiaDelhi PoliceHelpline
