Delhi Police

Delhi Police launches website to make public aware of economic offences

The website contains useful tips for people who normally become victims of various kinds of economic offences. 

Delhi Police launches website to make public aware of economic offences

The Delhi Police on Wednesday launched a website to make the public aware of the economic offences. The website contains useful tips for people who normally become victims of various kinds of economic offences. It also has details of various kinds of offences being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing. 

The Delhi Commissioner of Police launched the official website in the national capital. Special Commissioner of Police Crime and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Joint CP EOW were also present. 

The website can be accessed on eow.delhipolice.gov.in

