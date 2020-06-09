Delhi Police Sub Inspector dies due to coronavirus infection, fifth death so far

New Delhi: A Delhi Police Sub Inspector died due to coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the police force due to COVID-19 to five. According to reports, the deceased Sub-Inspector, Karmaveer Singh, was admitted to the base hospital of the Army where he died due to the deadly coronavirus infection.

Karmaveer was the driver of ACP Seelampur. His test report which came on June 2 confirmed that he was coronavirus positive. Singh was hospitalized ever since.

Delhi Police, which is trying hard to ensure implementation of lockdown rules to prevent further spread of coronavirus, is under a lot of pressure these days as more than Delhi Police 450 personnel have been found to be infected with the deadly virus.

However, 196 out of the total 450 personnel infected with coronavirus, have successfully recovered and reported back to work.

At least 246 Delhi Police personnel are still under treatment for COVID-19 infection at government hospitals. Till date, Delhi Police has conducted nearly 1500 COVID-19 tests for its personnel.

At least seven Station House Officers of seven police stations in Delhi were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. But, most of them soon recovered from the deadly disease.

Not only this, but two Delhi Police officers of the IPS rank were also diagnosed with coronavirus infection, including ADCP Shahdara and DCP north Delhi.

Delhi Police claims that its constables, head constables, beat constables, ASIs, SIs and Inspectors etc have been deployed as frontline coronavirus warriors who are getting infected with the virus while discharging their duties despite all precautions.

Last month, Delhi Police decided to cut the amount being given to its Covid-19 positive personnel by 90 per cent.

Delhi Police personnel who get infected with the coronavirus while on duty will now get Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 1 lakh announced earlier as the number of infections have increased rapidly in the force, according to reports.

It also issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for daily health monitoring of personnel to ensure timely prevention and protection from the virus following the death of the constable.

According to the SOP, any police personnel feeling unwell, suffering from cough, sore throat, fever, breathlessness or any other symptoms “must immediately report” the same to the duty officer (DO) of the police station or unit where they are posted “by any means of communication”.