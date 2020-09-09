Delhi records highest single-day spike, coronavirus COVID-19 tally crosses two lakh-mark

The national capital recorded 4,039 fresh coronavirus COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark, while the death toll mounted to 4,638. This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that over 4,000 cases have been recorded in Delhi within 24 hours.

Twenty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The bulletin on Wednesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,638 and the total number of cases has climbed to 2,01,174.

The tally of active cases rose to 23,733 from 22,377 the previous day, it said. The previous highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases was recorded on June 23.

Delhi also recorded the highest testing of 54,517-11,101 RTPCR test and 43,416 antigen tests, in one day and the infection rate is 7.41 per cent. The transition rate is 10.57 per cent, the recovery rate is 85.87 per cent, active patients rate is 11.81 per cent and coronavirus death Rate is 2.31 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 2,623 people were cured and so far 1,72,763 people have been cured. The total number of patients in home isolation is 12,518. A total of 19,03,780 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far. The number of containment zones stands at 1,226 in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has directed for COVID-19 testing (RT-PCR) of all MLAs participating in the one-day session of the house on September 14. All the members are required to mandatorily carry the report of their COVID-19 test done 48 hours before the start of the session, said the Assembly Secretariat in a statement.

"Hon'ble Speaker has directed that all Hon'ble members may get RT-PCR test done at their own level or at the Assembly complex on Friday, 11 September between 10 AM to 1 PM, along with their Aadhaar Card for the RT-PCR test," it said.

All the Assembly staff will also be tested for COVID-19 from Thursday. Those who enter the Assembly Hall will have to undergo RT-PCR test and others Rapid-Antigen test, officials said. The session will commence at 2 PM and continue till it is adjourned for the day, said the statement.

According to the Speaker's direction, members who want to raise matters under Rule-280 may give notice by 11 AM on September 14. "The members are requested to confine the text of the Special Mention to 8-10 lines only and not to deviate from the original text while raising the same on the floor of the House. Any deviation will be disallowed and treated as summarily expunged from the proceedings. The matter should relate to only one department and raise only one issue," it said.

The MLAs will have to wear face masks and practice social distancing compulsorily to contain the spread of COVID-19. They will also carry and display their identity cards while wearing face masks in the Legislative Assembly Complex, the statement said. Keeping in view the social-distancing norms, the existing seating arrangement will not be applicable during the session. Seats will be reserved for the chief minister, deputy chief minister, ministers, deputy speaker, chief whip and the leader of the opposition. Other MLAs will take their seat in the House on first come first served basis, it said.