Delhi riots: Pinjara Tod activists move Delhi High Court seeking immediate release from jail

New Delhi: Pinjara Tod activists Natasha Narwal, Devangna Kalita and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, accused in north-east Delhi riots conspiracy case, on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking their immediate release from jail. They were granted bail on June 15.

Devangna Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha are currently lodged in jail despite being granted bail by the high court in the north-east Delhi riots 'conspiracy' case as the lower court on Wednesday deferred its order on a plea for their immediate release.

During the course of proceedings, the Delhi Police sought more time from the court to verify their addresses, sureties and authenticity of the Aadhaar cards before releasing them on bail and said that three days would be required to complete the verification process.

Advocate Adit Pujari, representing the accused, objected to it and alleged that the Delhi Police was intentionally delaying their release despite the order of the high court.

The high court had on Tuesday granted bail to Narwal, Kalita and Jamia Millia Islamia student Tanha, who were arrested in May last year, and directed them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each along with two sureties of the like amount.

The Delhi Police has moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court judgement granting them bail in the case. The three student activists were accused of being the ''masterminds'' of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and hundreds injured.

They were arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). After securing bail in the case, Kalita and Narwal moved the trial court seeking their immediate release from jail.

