Delhi riots: Special Cell arrests another accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday (March 11, 2020) arrested another accused in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the northeast Delhi violence which claimed the lives of at least 52 people and left more than 200 injured last month. The arrested accused has been identified as 'Salman' alias 'Nanhe'.

The IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he went missing during the Delhi riots.

Delhi Police had last week arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Tahir Hussain, in connection with Ankit Sharma's murder the moment he reached a Delhi court to surrender.

In an FIR against Hussain, the Delhi Police had booked the expelled AAP councillor for Sharma's murder and inciting the violence in northeast Delhi.

The suspended AAP leader was sent to seven-day police custody on March 6 in connection with the case. The Karkardooma Court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the suspended AAP leader.

Hussain was named in the FIR filed by the family the IB staffer, who accused him of murdering the 26-year-old.

Sharma’s father is an Assistant Sub-Inspector with the Delhi Police and works at the Karol Bagh police station in Central Delhi.