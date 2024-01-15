Delhi Schools Reopen Today; Timings Changed Due To Chilly Weather Conditions

New Delhi: After an extended winter break, schools in Delhi are set to reopen for physical classes on Monday. However, the Delhi Education Department has adjusted class timings as a precautionary measure due to the prevailing cold wave and foggy weather conditions.

Physical Classes From Monday: Delhi Education Department

On Sunday, the Delhi Education Department issued an order directing the reopening of schools for physical classes across all levels, including nursery, KG, and primary classes, starting Monday. The directive stated that students of Government, Government Aided, and Recognized Private Schools should resume physical classes at their respective schools from January 15, 2024.

Timings Altered For Students' Safety

Considering the chilling weather, the order emphasized that classes should not commence before 9 a.m. or extend beyond 5 p.m. The directive also highlighted that, given the prevailing foggy conditions, no school, including double-shift schools, should begin before 9 a.m. or conduct classes after 5 p.m. until further notice.

MCD Schools Also Reopen From Today

The Education Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also aligned with the directive, instructing the resumption of physical classes from January 15, 2024. The MCD order specified a schedule for schools to function, considering the prevailing foggy conditions.

Winter Break Extended In Gautam Buddh Nagar

Last week, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced the closure of Delhi schools from nursery to class 5 due to severe fog conditions. Simultaneously, the education department of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has extended the closure of schools from nursery to standard 8 until January 16, citing dense fog, low visibility, and cold wave conditions.

Fog And Cold Wave Grips Northern India

Northern India woke up to thick fog on Sunday, experiencing a cold wave as visibility dropped to zero in several places, including Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded zero visibility for the first time this winter season in various locations. The national capital witnessed a significant drop in the average minimum temperature, reaching nearly 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.