Delhi Shahbad Dairy Murder: 'Accused Sahil Purchased Knife 15 Days Ago From Weekly Market'

New Delhi: A day after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed and bludgeoned to death in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, sources in Delhi Police said that the murder could have be premeditated as Sahil, the 20-year-old accused, had purchased the knife used in the murder a fortnight ago.

"During questioning, Sahil said that he had bought the knife used in the murder about 15 days ago from a weekly market," police sources said. The accused has, however, not disclosed the location from which he bought the knife and police are investigating, the sources said.

Police are also investigating whether or not the murder was a "crime of passion" or done on a sudden provocation, the sources said.

Sahil Fled The City, Switched Off His Phone

Sources that Sahil fled the city after the murder and switched off his phone. He reached Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after changing two buses. Arrested on Monday from Bulandshahr by Delhi Police, Sahil was today produced before the court and sent to police remand for two days. According to police sources, after committing the murder, Sahil dumped his weapon in Rithala before fleeing to Bulandshahr.

Accused Sent To Two-Day Police Custody

Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday sent Sahil, the accused in the horrific murder of a minor girl in Shahbad Dairy area of the national capital, to two-day police custody. According to sources, Sahil produced before Duty Magistrates early in on Tuesday morning due to security reasons. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain granted two days' remand after hearing the submissions of Delhi Police.

Delhi Police sought the remand of Sahil on the ground that the weapon used for the murder was not recovered yet and he was changing his versions continuously which needs to be verified.

Gruesome Murder Caught On Camera

A CCTV grab of the incident shows Sahil purportedly stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife. He continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening. At one point a dog is seen approaching the spot.

The police reached the crime spot after the local beat officer was informed by the locals about the incident about 10 minutes after the incident. An initial police investigation concluded that at the time of the incident, the victim did not have a mobile phone.

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults. The police said that it had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

Kejriwal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Girl's Family

Delhi Government on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the minor girl who was stabbed to death brutally in full public view on a street in the Shahbad Dairy area.

"It is a very painful incident. Delhi government will give compensation amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the girl's family and we assure them that our government will ensure that the accused gets the strictest punishment," said Kejriwal. "We are worried about the overall law and order situation in Delhi. Minister Atishi will visit the family," he said.