Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife He 'Bought' For Rs 70,000, Dumps Body In Forest

New Delhi: A man allegedly strangled his wife whom he married after buying her for Rs 70,000 as he was unhappy with her "behaviour" and dumped her body in a forest area in southwest Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, police said on Wednesday. The accused husband Dharamveer along with two others - Arum and Satyavan - who helped him in the murder have been arrested, they said.

On Saturday, a PCR call was received regarding a woman's body found in a forest near Jheel Khurd border in Fatehpur Beri. Police rushed to the spot and took possession of the body, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Police launched an investigation into the case and through technical and manual surveillance, the movement of an autorickshaw at around 1.40 am on Saturday was found suspicious, she said. The route of the autorickshaw was tracked and its registration number identified. Its driver Arun, a resident of Chhatarpur, was apprehended near Gadaipur Band road, the DCP said.

Arun identified the deceased as Sweety, the wife of Dharamveer. He confessed that he and his brother-in-laws Dharamveer and Satyavan, both residents of Nangloi, killed Sweety by strangulation near Haryana border and threw the body in the forest, the police officer said.

The driver told the police that he was aware of the topography of the area and the accused chose the forest area for the commission of crime and the disposal of the body, she said. Arun said Dharamveer was not happy with the behaviour of his wife because she often eloped from her house for months without any information.

He also revealed that nobody knows about the parents or the family background of the victim as Dharamveer had married her by paying Rs 70,000 to a woman, the DCP said. The accused told that Sweety never talked about her parents or family members. She only said that she hailed from Patna in Bihar, police said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention) of the India Penal Code has been registered at Fatehpur Beri police station in connection with the murder of the woman, they said.

The auto-rickshaw used in the commission of the crime has been seized, police said, adding further investigation in the case is in progress, the DCP said. The preliminary probe has revealed that the accused took the woman along with them on the pretext of dropping her at a railway station.

It is suspected that the victim's husband gave money to an acquaintance of his wife. It is also not clear where the woman used to go after leaving her husband's house, police said, adding that these facts are being verified.