Delhi Special Cell busts fake online redressal module, 12 people arrested

New Delhi: A team of Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit/ Cyber Crime Unit of Special Cell has busted a module who were pretending to be government officials running an online complaint redressal system targeting individuals who had already been cheated. A total of 12 persons including two females have been arrested.

DCP, IFSO Unit of ​​​​​​​​Delhi Special Cell K P S Malhotra in a statement said "the accused persons created a website Jansurakshakendra.in and attracted cybercrime victims to lodge complaints on their website".

The accused persons have created some more similar websites with names Jan Shikayat Kendra, Grahak Suraksha Kendra, Nyaya Bharat and others.

The module pretended to be Government officials and ran a fake online redressal system. They were cheating those individuals, who tried to lodge a complaint regarding online cheating. They would charge the victims a processing fee amount and subsequently stopped responding by blocking them. They used to charge the victims from Rs 500 to Rs 30000 on the pretext of lodging and enquiring their complaint.

"During the analysis of the technical data of the website and the payments gateways attached, it was revealed that several innocent persons are being cheated. Further, seven more similar complaints were found registered at National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. One FIR was also found registered in Karnataka," the statement read.

Around 3000 victims have been cheated by the syndicate. Bank details shows that they had cheated to the tune of Rs 1.74 Crores. Seven laptops, 25 mobile phones, one Ertiga car and Rs 52500 in cash was recovered from them.

The module used to target individuals who lodged a formal complaint. The fraudsters employed search engine optimization to get these websites reflected on the search query.

