Delhi trader makes Hawa Mahal-like structure, MCD orders him to demolish it

New Delhi: A Delhi trader, who came up with a building that looked like Jaipur’s iconic Hawa Mahal in Chandni Chowk area, has been ordered by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to take it down.

According to reports, the building that is located in between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid, was constructed by Rajasthan-based trader and architect Ankit Keyal.

When it came to the notice of the Delhi MCD officials, they ordered the building owner to dismantle it. NDMC officials claim that it is new construction.

The owner had sought permission for repair in 2019, which was given to him. But he constructed a new structure, they said.The NDMC officials further informed that the façade is “beyond the permissible limit of six inches,’’ so it needs to be dismantled.

The owner, on his part, admitted that the structure has been revamped and facade changed but maintained that there was no change made inside and only repair work was carried out.

Keyal added that fibre and plaster of paris was used to make the structure and red colour was chosen so that it matches with the redevelopment plan.

He added that the building structure is inspired from the ‘Jharokha’ of Mehrangarh Fort.

The building owner contended that the facade is inside the property’s land and there is no encroachment upon the road. Keyal added that the renovation and repair work had cost him around Rs 20 lakh.

The owner, who wanted to give it a heritage look, informed that specially trained people from Rajasthan were brought to develop the façade. The building came to people’s notice after BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor shared its picture on Twitter.

Why is Hawa Mahal famous?

Constructed of red and pink sandstones by Lal Chand Ustad, Hawa Mahal is famous for its windows or 'Jharokhas' which enable free circulation of air within the structure.

Hawa Mahal palace is located in Jaipur, approximately 300 kilometers from the national capital. The palace sits on the edge of the City Palace extends to the Zenana, or women's chambers.

The structure was built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, the grandson of Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh, who was the founder of Jaipur.

He was so inspired by the unique structure of Khetri Mahal that he built this grand and historical palace. Hawa Mahal gives an excellent view of Jaipur city. The monument also has an archaeological museum.

