Aam Aadmi Party

One lakh shopkeepers, doctors join Aam Aadmi Party’s signature campaign against BJP-ruled MCD's policies

Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the shopkeepers in bazaars have a lot of resentment for the BJP-ruled MCD, amidst the introduction of new policies and increase in taxes by the MCD. 

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj stated on Wednesday that the milestone of 1 lakh signatures has been reached by AAP in its ongoing signature campaign against the BJP-ruled MCD’s harsh new policies and increase in taxes.

He also informed that the shopkeepers in bazaars have a lot of resentment for the BJP-ruled MCD, amidst the introduction of new policies and increase in taxes by the MCD. The shopkeepers and the doctors are openly admitting that BJP’s MCD is looting as much money as they can because the BJP knows that it might lose the next elections.

Bhardwaj said, “A few days back, we told you about the new policies brought by the MCD and the many taxes which have been increased through which thousands of rupees are being taken from the shopkeepers. Be it the commercial tax, be it the trade license fee, be it the money being taken from shopkeepers under the name of garbage removal, or be it the annual sum of Rs. 30,000 being taken from doctor’s clinic’s just to remove their garbage. Because of these reasons, shopkeepers especially in bazaars have a lot of resentment for the MCD.”

He said, “Aam Aadmi Party had started a signature campaign under which AAP’s workers and councilors are visiting different markets as well as shops in different areas to collect signatures of shopkeepers. Today, the party has reached its set milestone. A total of one lakh signatures have already been collected which means that a total of 1 lakh shopkeepers have already participated in this signature campaign.”

Bhardwaj further said, “This campaign is still ongoing. Shopkeepers and doctors are openly saying that the kind of loot and plundering that is being done by the MCD clearly shows that the BJP knows that it is very difficult for it to win the next elections. Hence they are trying to loot as much money as they can.”

Aam Aadmi PartyMCDBJPMCD elections
