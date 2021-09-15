Delhi University to resume physical classes from today; check rules for students here

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) and its affiliated colleges will resume physical classes from Wednesday (September 15) in a phased manner in view of the improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Delhi University authorities have decided to resume online classes after a nod by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on August 30, 2021, to reopen educational institutions.

Offline classes on campus will be resumed for several students, after being shut down for over 1.5 years, keeping in mind the COVID situation across the country. It should be noted that while there will be a resumption of physical classes, online classes will continue for students.

As per the official notification released by University Grant Commission, Universities have to follow certain SOPs while reopening campus.

A list of detailed COVID guidelines has been issued by the Delhi University administration in order to maintain a safe environment during offline classes.

-Both doses of COVID-19 vaccination should be received by Teaching and Non-Teaching staff at the earliest.]

-Students who are visiting the college, departments, the university should have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines. However, it is essential for hostel residents to receive both the COVID-19 doses.

-It should be noted that theory classes for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses will be held online until further notification.

-With regards to visiting libraries, departments might give respective slots to students to visit libraries.

-Final year UG and PG students will be allowed to attend practical and library classes from tomorrow. however, classes will resume with 50% capacity. Only those experiments, practicals that are essential for the upcoming semester would be conducted by DU.

-Students should note that attending physical classes is optional. Thus, attendance for these classes is not mandatory.

-Further, if the same premise is shared for conducting classes by an Evening College and Morning College, a conductive timetable for taking physical classes should be followed by the colleges.

-All stakeholders are advised to go through the detailed official notification released by DU for the resumption of physical classes.

Schools in Delhi already decided to reopen classes 9 to 12 with proper COVID-19 protocols. Several other educational institutions such as JNU have also reopened in the national capital for physical classes.

