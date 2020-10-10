हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DU Cut-off list 2020

Delhi University announces first cut-off list for undergraduate courses

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses.

Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

Nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats are up for grabs with the admission process commencing from October 12.

Officials of the university had said that cut-offs would be higher this year owing to more students scoring above 90 per cent marks in board examinations.

Students can plan for admissions in DU only after they have their scores as per the cut off list. 

To complete their application in the university, students need to submit these documents - Class 10 certificate, Class 12 marksheet, OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (if applicable), EWS certificate (if applicable), or ECA/ Sports categories.

Delhi University admission process will be completely online this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. No student will be allowed to enter the Delhi University’s college premises, said college authority.

Delhi University admission for UG courses will go on till October 14, till 5 pm. The new session will commence from November 18.

