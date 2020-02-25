Delhi violence: Seven dead, 76 injured; 35 companies of paramilitary forces deployed

NEW DELHI: At least seven people died and 76 people were injured in the violence that broke out following clashes between Citizenship Amendment Act and anti-CAA protesters in the national capital on Monday, news agency PTI said on Tuesday (February 25, 2020). In view of the situation, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi. Heavy police force has been deployed in most sensitive areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar.

Officials of Delhi Police Special Cell and Economic Offence Wing (EoW) are keeping a close eye on the situtaion in the national capital in the aftermath of the violence. ''35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Northeast Delhi along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials. Local police from different districts of Delhi have also been called in,'' the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Several trains are being terminated at the Welcome metro station as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, the government sources on Tuesday (February 25, 2020) said that the violence appears to have been orchestrated to tarnish President Donald Trump’s ongoing visit to the country.

Seven persons, including one Head Constable of Delhi Police, lost their lives in the clashes in North-East District of Delhi on Monday. The two civilians who were killed in the violence were identified as Shahid and Furkan while the identity of other person is yet to be known. Furkan lost his life in clashes related to CAA in Bhajanpura. At least 10 cops were injured in the violence. Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal lost his life in similar clashes in Delhi`s Gokulpuri. He was a native of Sikar, Rajasthan and had joined the Delhi Police as Constable in 1998.

He was posted in the office of ACP, Gokulpuri. According to the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma also sustained injuries in the clashes, which rocked parts of Gokulpuri area.Delhi Police said that a man wearing a red T-shirt who opened fire at the police during violence in North-East Delhi has been identified as Shahrukh.

Later, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the violence that took place in North-East Delhi was orchestrated with an eye on US President Donald Trump`s visit to India. "Violence in North-East Delhi was orchestrated with an eye on US President Donald Trump`s visit to India. I condemn it. A Head Constable also lost his life in the violence. The Government of India will never tolerate violence. We will take strict action against those responsible. Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation," Reddy said.

According to top placed sources in the Home Ministry, the Home Minister himself took charge to control the situation in the capital and called for an urgent meeting late on Monday during which he instructed Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik ''to control the situation as soon as possible.”

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal instructed the Commissioner of Police of Delhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi and also asked the people to maintain peace. "Have instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony," Baijal tweeted.

Union Home Secretary informed that the agencies are keeping a close watch on the situation and the necessary arrangements have been done to restore peace in the area.

(With Agency inputs)