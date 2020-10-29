Delhi's air quality likely to remain 'very poor' till October 31, AQI level at 338

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi and the national capital region remained in `very poor` category on Thursday as smog fills up the morning sky.

The Air Quality Index in Delhi was recorded at 338 which is in 'very poor' category. Though the pollution levels are less than the registered levels from Wednesday it is still a major cause of concern.

On Wednesday morning, Delhi's overall AQI was at 353.

Meanwhile, the air in Noida and Gurgaon too has worsened. In Gurgaon, AQI was recorded as 'very bad' at 310 same as yesterday while in Noida the AQI was recorded at 355.

Live TV

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, the farm fire count on Tuesday was 1,830. The share of stubble burning in Delhi's worsening air quality was 18 per cent on Wednesday. It was 23 per cent on Tuesday, the maximum this season so far, 16 per cent on Monday, 19 per cent on Sunday and 9 per cent on Saturday.

The central government's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the national capital's air quality was likely to remain 'very poor' till October 31.