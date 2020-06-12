Election for mayors, deputy mayors in three Delhi corporation on June 24, last date for filing nomination June 17

NEW DELHI: The election for mayor and deputy mayor of all the three municipal corporations in Delhi will be held on June 24, according to a notification issued by the state election commission.

The last date for filing of nominations for the same is June 17.

According to the notification issued on Friday, elections will also be held for the posts of deputy mayor and standing committee members.

The announcement regarding mayoral elections was delayed after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus infection.

But now, the three mayors of Delhi who have already completed their one-year tenure will be replaced at the end of this month.

Mayoral election was scheduled to be held during the first meeting of the municipal corporation in April. But, it was deferred indefinitely due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

The municipal secretaries of the three corporations had earlier written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking his permission to hold elections for the post of mayors in Delhi.