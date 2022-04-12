हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DU fire

Fire breaks out at Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College auditorium, no casualties reported

Fiefighting operations are underway at DU's Ram Lal Anand College auditorium where a fire broke out this morning.

Fire breaks out at Delhi University&#039;s Ram Lal Anand College auditorium, no casualties reported

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College auditorium on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

However, there have been no injuries so far, he said, adding that firefighting operations are underway.

"A call was received at 8.55 am about the fire and five fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries have been reported so far," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DU fireDelhi college fireRam Lal Anand CollegeDelhi universityDelhi Fire Services
Next
Story

Delhi govt to launch 'summer action plan' to curb pollution in national capital

Must Watch

PT1M5S

'The new PM should end terrorism,' Rajnath Singh's advice to Pakistan