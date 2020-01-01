Five Delhi Metro stations closed briefly to ease rush of passengers on New Year

In a measure to check the flow of people inside metros, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday had briefly closed entry and exit gates of five metro station in the city. As many as 1 lakh people had gathered at India Gate to revel in New Year celebrations.

The security measure had been in place for almost an hour. In a tweet, the DMRC informed about the update. The tweet said, "Security Update: Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations."

The entry and exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House were closed as a security measure. While interchange was available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House, the DMRC said.

The metro rail authority had on Tuesday restricted exit from the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm in anticipation of huge crowds on New Year's Eve.

Delhi metro in the past few weeks has witnessed several impositions of entry and exit bans on many metro stations to thwart anti-social activities during the anti-CAA protests.