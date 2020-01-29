Fresh rainfall to extend cold spell in Delhi-NCR, forecasts Met office

New Delhi: Fresh rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region has extended the cold spell in the city adding to the woes of the citizens.

"Due to western disturbance, there are rains and snowfall. The temperature is expected to dip further during the next three days. It will improve only in February," Kuldeep Shrivastava, senior Meteorologist was quoted as saying to news agency IANS.

The minimum temperature recorded in the Safdarjung area on Wednesday morning was 11 degrees Celcius. Between Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning, Delhi's Safdarjung recorded a rainfall of 8.0 mm while Palam recorded a rainfall of 3.0 mm the weather agency tweeted.

The Met has predicted light to moderate rain rainfall and thunderstorm during the next 24 hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. For the next three days the Met department has predicted dense fog in the northwest Indian region.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) the air quality of Delhi was recorded in moderate category with overall air quality at 190. PM10 was recorded 138 and PM2.5 was 87.

"The overall Delhi AQI is in the lower end of the poor category at the border to moderate category on January 29 morning. The rainfall under the influence of western disturbance has contributed to the significant improvement in air quality. Marginal deterioration in AQI to higher end of poor to lower end of very poor is expected by tomorrow. Further deterioration to very poor category is forecasted for January 31." said SAFAR.