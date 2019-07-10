Gautam Gambhir donates his MP salary to upgrade cremation grounds in East Delhi

New Delhi: Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, who has earned praise for his philanthropic activities in past, has now donated his salary as a parliamentarian to upgrade the cremations grounds in East Delhi.

The ace cricketer took to Twitter to announce his decision.

''Politics for me is a way to help the people of my city. My efforts will be to ensure that every penny I make as an MP will be used to better the lives of my constituents. That's why I commit my salary to upgrade the cremation grounds with better facilities in East Delhi,'' the young BJP MP said in a tweet from his official Twitter handle.

Politics for me is a way to help the people of my city. My efforts will be to ensure that every penny I make as a MP will be used to better the lives of my constituents. That's why, I commit my salary to upgrade the cremation grounds with better facilities in East Delhi. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 9, 2019

Gambhir had earlier made several visits to his parliamentary constituency – East Delhi Lok Sabha seat – and interacted with people and party workers to get a first-hand account of the problems in their area.

According to reports, work has already begun to upgrade and improve facilities at the largest cremation ground in East Delhi - located in Geeta Colony.

Gambhir aims to repair the sanitation system in the cremation grounds, build new sheds, improve water connectivity and create new platforms.

The former India opener is also trying hard to promote greenery with the help of some environmentalists.

Gambhir, who was elected as BJP MP from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the recently concluded 2019 polls, is also known for his fearless batting.

He represented India from 2003-2018. Gambhir played a total of 242 international matches and scored 10,324 runs in all.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 and was fielded as party's candidate from the East Delhi seat.