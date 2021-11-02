Goa will see an honest government for the first time like Delhi did: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI/GOA: Exposing the facade of false promises and incessant corruption at the hands of both the BJP and the Congress party’s governments that have ruled Goa in the past, AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal guaranteed to revolutionise governance in the state of Goa. He pledged to transform the face of Goa by forming an honest government, generating employment, tourism, ensuring continuous electricity supply, and more. Kejriwal's third guarantee to Goans includes residents of Goa getting to visit Ayodhya, Shirdi, Velankanni and Ajmer Sharif for free.

In the past he had announced 300 units of electricity free of cost in Goa like Delhi, free electricity to farmers and waiver of old bills; allowance of three thousand rupees to one unemployed person from each family, five thousand rupees to every unemployed family from tourism and mining sector.

Delhi CM Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party will fulfill all its guarantees, no matter what. He condemned the shocking revelations by former Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik and said that the BJP high command should have taken strict action against CM Pramod Sawant. No party is concerned with issues of Goans, he said, AAP is the only party that has a vision and a solid roadmap for Goa. The 2.90 lakh families, i.e. 70 to 75% of Goa’s population, that have registered under the electricity guarantee program, and the 1.12 lakh young people that have registered so far under our employment guarantee program are proof of the faith the people of Goa have already invested in the Aam Aadmi Party. And we promise to live up to this faith.

Addressing the people of Goa, AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “I wish you all a very Happy Diwali. The festive season has been ongoing for which I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone in Goa, for Navratri, Dussehra, and all other festivals. I pray to God that all the festive season brings happiness and prosperity to the people of Goa. I had visited some time ago and promised employment to everyone. To date under governments held by both Congress and the BJP, Goans have had to persevere through great levels of unemployment due to their policies. Neither government has done its part in helping the youth, in generating employment -- simply indulged in the politics of money and power."

"The Aam Aadmi Party has declared that we will ensure jobs for one unemployed youth in each household of Goa. And until they get these jobs, we will provide Rs 3000 per month as an unemployment allowance. Additionally, given the adverse impact of Covid on the tourism industry in Goa, we have ensured to pay Rs 5000 per month as an allowance for those who are in between jobs in the sector, like hotel staff, taxi drivers, and more. Moreover, the families driven to unemployment due to the ban on mining will also receive Rs 5000 per month until the respective family members get their jobs back in the mining sector," Kejriwal said.

The AAP National Convenor said, “Today I am happy to announce that after having declared these promises about a month ago, we have received 1,12,000 registrations in our Rojgar Guarantee Program. This is almost 25-30% of Goa’s families. The extent of people’s enthusiasm based on a political party’s election promises shows how much the common man trusts the Aam Aadmi Party. I ensure everyone who has registered, that just as they say ‘Yeh Fevicol ka jod hai, yeh tootega nahi’ I say ‘Yeh Kejriwal ki guarantee hai, yeh puri hoke rahegi’ (It’s Kejriwal’s promises, will definitely be realised). So I would once again say, trust us. We will together form the government, after which we will implement all these declarations without fail: will ensure employment, and its allowance until employed.”

Arvind Kejriwal said, “earlier we had given a guarantee on electricity that we would give 24 hour supply in Goa. There are a lot of power cuts inside Goa right now. Just like we have ensured 24 hours electricity in Delhi, we will also ensure 24 hours electricity in Goa. Just like we have made electricity-free in Delhi, we will give 300 units of electricity free in Goa also. Will give free electricity to farmers and waive old electricity bills. Under the guarantee of electricity, 2 lakh 90 thousand families have registered. It constitutes 70 to 75 per cent of the total population of Goa. This figure is huge. I do not think that till date the people of Goa have registered for any party with such gusto. I am often asked by media persons and many others. At the same time, the people of the opposition allege that where will the money come from? Former Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has just answered where the money will come from."

"Former Governor Satya Pal Malik has alleged that there is corruption in every work of Goa. There is a lot of corruption in Goa. If this opposition party had made allegations, then the matter was different, it is the work of the opposition to accuse. But the BJP Governor is accusing the Chief Minister of his own party that the CM of Goa is corrupt. I think it has been 75 years of independent India after 1947 and this is the first time in these 75 years that a Governor has accused the Chief Minister of his party of corruption. Satya Pal Malik ji is a very mature person. He has vast experience. They utter each word by weight. The good thing is that he has shown the courage to talk about the rampant corruption in his party's government,” said the AAP National Convenor.

Kejriwal said, “information comes to a governor in two ways. One, many types of files go to the governor. Like I am the Chief Minister in Delhi and our LG gets our files. Similarly, too many files go to the governor here. Second, the governor has several mechanisms. Through that system, the governor gets a lot of information. The allegations made by Satyapal Malik ji are very serious. But the sad thing is that BJP is trying to save its Chief Minister. This means that the BJP is openly trying to save corruption. Satya Pal Malik has not only accused his Chief Minister, but he has also accused his Central Government. He said that when I told the Central Government about the corruption of the Chief Minister of Goa that our Chief Minister was stealing, instead of removing the Chief Minister, the Central Government removed the Governor and silenced him. That is the extent of corruption.”

According to the AAP Convener, “Congress also used to do corruption and BJP is also doing it. That is why Congress does not dare to speak against the BJP. They know that if they speak against the BJP, they will be put in jail. Why is it that there has been a BJP government for ten years and no case has been registered against a single old Congress minister? When the Congress government was there, then BJP people used to say that Congress is doing a lot of corruption. If Congress was doing corruption, why didn't BJP send anyone to jail in the last 10 years? Both of them are mixed and eat the cream by dividing the mill. By dividing the mill, both run the government for five years. Both do not act against each other. It is very interesting that CM Pramod Sawant has said that our government will be formed and Congress will be in opposition. Both of them have decided to connive. We have never seen so much love between the two.”

The AAP Convenor, while giving his third guarantee, said, “I had just gone to Ayodhya. There I went to the temple and saw Ramlalla. I felt very good. After coming out, a thought came to my mind that the good fortune that I got that good fortune should be given to everyone. I decided in my mind that I will take as many people as possible to Ayodhya and get them to have the darshan of Lord Shri Ram. Today I want to announce in Goa that if our government is formed in Goa, then we will make the people of Goa visit Ayodhya for free. We will give free travel to Velankanni to our Christian brothers and sisters. Those who are our Muslim brothers and sisters, we will make them visit Ajmer Sharif. There are many such people in Goa, who have reverence in Shirdi, we will make them visit Shirdi. I am not saying anything new."

He further said, "Our Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana in Delhi has been going on for the last few years. However, due to Corona, this journey was stopped for the last one and a half years. In the first one year, more than 35 thousand people have benefited. Under this, people are given the option to choose the place of pilgrimage, we take them there. We take them by AC train, stay in an AC hotel. The government provides all their travel, stay, food. It has been said that undertaking a pilgrimage is a very pious act. With the blessings and wishes of these people, today we are getting love from all corners. We will also make pilgrimages to the people of Goa. Ayodhya, Shirdi, Velankanni, Ajmer Sharif. Any one of these four places a resident of Goa can choose and we will get the travel done for free. We have shown this by implementing it in Delhi.”

Arvind Kejriwal said that no party has anything to do with Goa's issues in Goa politics. “There is only a power game going on between them. Congress, BJP, TMC, GFP or whatever parties are there in Goa, have you heard anyone talking on the issue of Goa? Heard a party saying that we will provide employment, we will fix electricity, we will fix water or roads. No party has this issue for the people of Goa. Aam Aadmi Party is starting a new type of honest politics and people's politics in Goa. We are talking only about the issues of the people. I can abuse like other parties, but I don't. What will be the benefit of this? This will not add to the progress of the people of Goa. We are only talking about issues. Such a huge number of people are coming to register with us. 75 percent of people in Goa have registered for the electricity scheme. 30 percent of the people of Goa have registered for the unemployment program. This means that now the people of Goa have only faith in the Aam Aadmi Party.”

