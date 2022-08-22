'Golmaal hai bhai, sab golmaal hai': BJP MOCKS Arvind Kejriwal in parody video

NEW DELHI: Amid an ongoing war of words with Delhi’s ruling party AAP over the excise policy row, BJP has taken a jibe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by sharing a parody video of him. The 3-minute, 37-second long parody video was shared by BJP’s media cell in-charge Amit Malviya. The video shows a man dressed as Kejriwal enacting the allegations levelled by the BJP against Delhi CM and AAP government in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam and the ongoing politics over freebies.

The BJP media cell in-charge shared the parody video as Kejriwal has been attacking the Centre over a host of issues, including inflation and unemployment, and wondered how will the nation progress like this. Who will people talk to about their issues when these people are playing 'CBI-ED' and are busy toppling governments, he said.

"Rupee is falling, people are troubled by inflation, unemployment is at a high -- these people are playing 'CBI-ED', and are busy toppling governments chosen by people and trading barbs the whole day. "Who do people talk to about their issues and whom should they go to? How will the nation progress like this?" he said in a tweet in Hindi.

It may be recalled that both BJP and the AAP are at loggerheads over the CBI raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence on Friday in connection with the irregularities in the AAP government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

The raids came after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended last month a probe by the CBI into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the liquor policy that came into effect from November 17 last year.

Besides Sisodia’s residence, the CBI also raided 31 locations on Friday in connection with the case. After the raids, Manish Sisodia said that he and his family were not afraid of anyone and denied any wrongdoing. He has stressed that the case against him is an effort to stop the good work being done by CM Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and also to put obstacles in the path of the AAP chief who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sisodia also declared that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the AAP chief. Sisodia had said people are looking at Kejriwal as an alternative to PM Modi since the former talks about issues affecting the common man.

Interestingly, Sisodia on Monday made a big claim that he received a message from the BJP asking him to break AAP and join the saffron camp and if he does so all cases ED and CBI cases against him will be withdrawn.