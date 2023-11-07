Good News For Delhi MCD Workers! Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 7000 Festival Bonus For Group B, C, D Non-Gazetted Employees, Rs 1200 Bonus For Contractual Staff

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government on Tuesday announced a festival bonus of Rs 7,000 for the Group B, C and D Non-Gazetted employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi ahead of the upcoming festival of Diwali. The Chief Minister, while addressing a press conference, also announced that Rs 1200 will be given to all contractual workers of the AAP-controlled Municipal Corporation of Delhi who have been working for the past three years.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "Non-gazetted employees of Group B, C and D of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be given a Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000. Rs 1,200 will be given to contractual workers who have been working for the last 3 years..." pic.twitter.com/lRP36d8aJq November 7, 2023

CM Kejriwal had on Monday announced a festival bonus of Rs 7,000 for the Group B, C Non-Gazetted employees of the Government of Delhi ahead of the festival of Diwali . The chief minister further stated that a total of Rs 56,000 crores will be spent to provide this bonus to the Group B and C Non-Gazetted employees of the Delhi government.

"...We will provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of Rs 56 crores will be spent to provide this bonus," CM Kejriwal said.

The move is likely to benefit around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees working with the Delhi government. In a video message, CM Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has "done a lot of work" in education, health, infrastructure, and public services in the last eight years. "In this, the contribution of our workers has been very significant," Kejriwal said in his address, adding "Due to their hard work, we have been able to transform Delhi into a city of dreams".

CM Kejriwal had on November 1 regularised the jobs of several workers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. CM Kejriwal said that 6494 sanitation workers had been confirmed in MCD so far, claiming it to be a "big announcement" ahead of Diwali.

It may be noted that the Delhi government on Monday announced the comeback of the odd-even rule from November 13-20 after reviewing the deteriorating air pollution levels in the national capital region. The meeting was attended by Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai and officials of all concerned departments. The high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat.