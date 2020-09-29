हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hathras gang-rape

Hathras gang-rape: Bhim Army protests outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, demands death for culprits

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his supporters on Tuesday held protests outside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where a 20-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died days after being gang-raped by four men from the upper caste.

Hathras gang-rape: Bhim Army protests outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, demands death for culprits

New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his supporters on Tuesday held protests outside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where a 20-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died days after being gang-raped by four men from the upper caste.

The Bim Army activists demanded death sentence for the Hathras gang-rape and murder case culprits.

The woman succumbed to her injuries this morning.

At the protest, the Bhim Army chief said, "I appeal to all members of the Dalit community to take to the streets and demand the death penalty for the guilty. The government should not test our patience. We won't rest until the culprits are hanged."

Live TV

Azad had earlier demanded the Uttar Pradesh government to shift the woman to AIIMS for better treatment. "The state government is equally responsible for the death of our sister," he alleged.

The woman was gang-raped a fortnight ago. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt, in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. 

The four accused have been arrested. She was first admitted to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after her condition worsened.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the declining law and order situation in the state and sought strict action in the Hathras gangrape and murder case.

Expressing her grief over the tragic death of the Hathras gangrape victim in Delhi hospital, the Congress leader sought answers from the UP government. 

She also demanded stringent action against those who attacked, gang-raped, tortured and murdered the 20-year-old woman in Hathras village.

Tags:
Hathras gang-rapeBhim ArmyDelhiSafdarjung HospitalUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Woman gang-raped by four men in UP’s Hathras two weeks ago dies in Delhi hospital
  • 61,45,291Confirmed
  • 96,318Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,33,78,462Confirmed
  • 10,02,129Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M53S

Zee World Exclusive: Why is there a ruckus in Azerbaijan and Armenia?