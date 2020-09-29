Hathras gang-rape: Bhim Army protests outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, demands death for culprits

New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his supporters on Tuesday held protests outside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where a 20-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died days after being gang-raped by four men from the upper caste.

The Bim Army activists demanded death sentence for the Hathras gang-rape and murder case culprits.

The woman succumbed to her injuries this morning.

At the protest, the Bhim Army chief said, "I appeal to all members of the Dalit community to take to the streets and demand the death penalty for the guilty. The government should not test our patience. We won't rest until the culprits are hanged."

Azad had earlier demanded the Uttar Pradesh government to shift the woman to AIIMS for better treatment. "The state government is equally responsible for the death of our sister," he alleged.

The woman was gang-raped a fortnight ago. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt, in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

The four accused have been arrested. She was first admitted to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after her condition worsened.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the declining law and order situation in the state and sought strict action in the Hathras gangrape and murder case.

Expressing her grief over the tragic death of the Hathras gangrape victim in Delhi hospital, the Congress leader sought answers from the UP government.

She also demanded stringent action against those who attacked, gang-raped, tortured and murdered the 20-year-old woman in Hathras village.