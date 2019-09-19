Heroin worth Rs 15 crore seized from 5 Afghans at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: In what is being described as one of the biggest drug seizures from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi, the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday seized high-quality heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 15 crore in the international market.

The heroin seizure was done by the Special Cell in a joint operation with the Customs & Excise officials from the IGI airport.

Five Afghanistan nationals have also been arrested by the Special Cell on charges of smuggling heroin. All those arrested are said to be in the age group of 18-29 years.

The drug seizure was done from Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport.

The five Afghan nationals had arrived at the IGI airport from Kandhar via Kabul-New Delhi flight. The joint operation was planned by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of heroin onboard the flight.

After thorough checking, the Special Cell and the Customs officials found that heroin was concealed inside 370 capsules which were recovered from the accused.

During the interrogation, the accused told the officials that in order to avoid detection, they used to swallow the capsules.

However, they were later taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) where they were subjected to full medical examination. Their medical examination revealed the presence of capsules in their stomachs. As many as 370 capsules containing heroin were recovered from their stomachs.

The incident comes days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an international heroin smuggling syndicate in New Delhi and nabbed an Afghan-Nigerian heroin cartel which was operating it.

The NCB received inputs that one suspected Afghan national was arriving in New Delhi from Kandahar, Afghanistan possessing contraband.

The NCB officials beefed up surveillance and security at Delhi airport and when the Afghan national arrived, he was nabbed by the agency sleuths.