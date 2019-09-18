International gang forging passports busted in Delhi, eight arrested

New Delhi: In an ongoing operation, the Delhi police crime branch on Wednesday busted a gang involved in fake passports, recovering 43 Indian and Nepali passports. Eight people were nabbed during operations.

"International gang involved in fake passports, visa racket busted. During the operation, eight people were arrested including agents and middlemen. The complete chain has been busted. Complete unit of labs used for printing and preparing fake passports and fake visa stickers were busted, "said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Branch.

"During the operation, 43 Indian and Nepali Passports of Nepal citizens were recovered. Forged Canadian and Schengen visa stickers were also recovered," Deo added.

"The gang usually targeted young job aspirants from Nepal who wanted to get jobs in foreign countries. They allured them initially in Nepal by giving them false assurance of providing them with a good job in Canada. Thereafter, they took an initial amount from them at Nepal itself and then they used to call them to Delhi and take their passports for allegedly depositing them in the Embassy of Canada for the purpose of applying for the Visa," the DCP also said.

Further investigation is underway and further recoveries are being made.