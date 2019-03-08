हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IT raids

IT department raids AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's properties

The Income Tax department conducted raids at Aam Aadmi Party legislator Naresh Balyan's properties in the national capital on Friday.

IT department raids AAP MLA Naresh Balyan&#039;s properties

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department conducted raids at Aam Aadmi Party legislator Naresh Balyan's properties in the national capital on Friday.

As per reports, the raids are currently underway at office and residential premises of the Uttam Nagar MLA.

The AAP MLA had stirred controversy after claiming that officers like Anshu Prakash, the former Chief Secretary of Delhi, “should be beaten up” obstructing public work.

"Whatever happened to the Chief Secretary (Anshu Prakash)... I say they should be beaten up, they should be thrashed... whoever obstructs the work being done for the common man, should be meted out the same treatment," Balyan had said at a public rally on Friday. A case was later booked against him over the comments.

In 2015, the Election Commission officials had seized several bottles of illicit liquor from a godown allegedly owned by AAP's Uttam Nagar. Balyan, however, refuted all allegations. The same year, seven AAP members resigned from Haryana unit of the party after Balyan was appointed in-charge of state affairs.

 

Tags:
IT raidsNaresh Balyan
Next
Story

Centre approves three new corridors under Delhi Metro's Phase 4 project

Must Watch

PT3M51S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of today, March 08th, 2019