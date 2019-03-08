IT department raids AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's properties

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department conducted raids at Aam Aadmi Party legislator Naresh Balyan's properties in the national capital on Friday.

As per reports, the raids are currently underway at office and residential premises of the Uttam Nagar MLA.

The AAP MLA had stirred controversy after claiming that officers like Anshu Prakash, the former Chief Secretary of Delhi, “should be beaten up” obstructing public work.

"Whatever happened to the Chief Secretary (Anshu Prakash)... I say they should be beaten up, they should be thrashed... whoever obstructs the work being done for the common man, should be meted out the same treatment," Balyan had said at a public rally on Friday. A case was later booked against him over the comments.

In 2015, the Election Commission officials had seized several bottles of illicit liquor from a godown allegedly owned by AAP's Uttam Nagar. Balyan, however, refuted all allegations. The same year, seven AAP members resigned from Haryana unit of the party after Balyan was appointed in-charge of state affairs.