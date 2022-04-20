हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jahangirpuri violence: Arms supplier Gulli nabbed after brief encounter, has over 60 criminal cases, says Delhi Police

Ghulam Rasool alias Gulli has been arrested for allegedly giving a pistol to an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence, according to ANI.

Play

NEW DELHI: The man arrested for allegedly supplying arms to the accused in the violence in Jahangirpuri that erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession was arrested after a brief encounter by the Delhi Police, said news agency ANI.

ANI quoted DCP Outer North Brijender Yadav as saying, “Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri nabbed after a brief encounter, he was injured in the police encounter. He has more than 60 previous cases.”

 

 

It may be noted that the Delhi Police has arrested Ghulam Rasool alias Gulli for allegedly giving a pistol to an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence that erupted between members of two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.

Meanwhile, National Security Act (NSA) has been slapped on five culprits involved in the clashes, top government officials said.

NSA has been imposed against Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Ahir for their involvement in the Jahangirpuri violence, officials said.

The situation turned tense in the northwest Delhi`s Jahangirpuri soon after stone-pelting and chaos ensued following clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the evening.

The FIR, registered on the complaint filed by a police officer at the Jahangirpuri police station, mentions that there was a peaceful Shobha Yatra procession to mark Hanuman Jayanti and an argument escalated. 

It led to stone-pelting. So far, 24 people have been arrested and two juveniles detained in connection with the incident that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and one civilian, informed DCP north-west Usha Rangnani. 

