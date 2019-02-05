हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Weather

Light rain likely in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana; 24 trains running late due to low visibility

Met Department has predicted light rainfall in Delhi and parts of North India from today.

Light rain likely in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana; 24 trains running late due to low visibility

NEW DELHI: Fog and zero visibility has affected the movement of trains in the Delhi-NCR region with at least 24 trains of Northern Railways were reported to be running late on Tuesday.

Fog and poor visibility has also affected the flight operations at the Delhi airport, said reports. 

Due to extremely harsh weather conditions, several people were forced to take refuge in night shelters near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Connaught Place in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has predicted light rainfall in Delhi and parts of North India from today.

According to the weather office, the weather in Delhi and adjoining areas in North India is attributed to a current spell of western disturbance.

The western disturbance will induce a cyclonic circulation over the northern part of the country that will trigger rainfall at places, the IMD said.

The weather office had earlier predicted moderate rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Monday evening. 

It said that the intensity of rain will increase thereafter between February 5 to February 8 in the region. 

Light showers are also expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and New Delhi from February 5, 2019, it said in its weather forecast for North India.

Meanwhile, a heavy blanket of fog engulfed Delhi-NCR on Monday morning with almost zero visibility reported from several areas. At least 27 trains were reported to be running late on Monday and several flights were put on hold due to low visibility. 

