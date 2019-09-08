Man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi's Narela

NEW DELHI: A middle-aged man died on Sunday morning after being shot at multiple times by unidentified assailants in Delhi's Narela area.

"A call was received regarding an incident of firing near Lam Pur Mod on Narela main road. The person who was shot at has been identified as Virender alias Kale,'' the Delhi Police said.

''The man was immediately rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case is being registered under relevant Sections and investigation has been initiated," it added further.

According to the police, the assailants sprayed as many as 18 bullets into his body.

The deceased had earlier contested Municipal polls. Virender alias Kale was involved in at least 13 criminal cases.

Though a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched, the police suspect it to be a case of gang-war.

No arrest has been made in this regard as yet.