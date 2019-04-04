हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Massive dust storm, thunderstorms to hit north India on April 5, rains expected

Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, northern Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh will get affected because of the storm.

Massive dust storm, thunderstorms to hit north India on April 5, rains expected
File photo

New Delhi: A dust and thunderstorm will commence over the northern plain for two days from April 5, and would continue till April 7, a weather forecast agency's prediction said on Thursday.

According to the agency, strong winds 40 to 50 Kmph are possible. Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, northern Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh will get affected. 

Skymetweather says that the reason for the dust storms is the combination of 35 degree Celsius plus temperatures along with the presence of moisture inducing Cyclonic Circulation over Rajasthan region and a Western Disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir. 

Along with thunderstorm and dust storm activity, patchy rains are also expected in parts of Delhi and adjoining areas - Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Because of rains, the day temperature over the entire region is expected to fall during the day. This will lead to some relief from the ongoing heat. 

