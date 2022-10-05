Massive fire breaks out at Gandhi Nagar cloth market in North Delhi, 30 fire tenders at the spot

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at Gandhi Nagar Market cloth market in North Delhi on Wednesday evening, according to Delhi Fire Brigade officials. The fire started in a shop in Nehru lane where mainly garments and hosiery outlets are located. "A call about the fire was received at 5:40 pm and a total of 35 fire tenders was rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service. Around 35 fire tenders and 150 firefighters were trying to control the blaze which broke out at around 5.40 pm, the officials said, adding the operation was still underway around 10.30 pm.

Delhi | Fire breaks out in a shop in Gandhi Nagar's cloth market. 30 fire tenders at the spot. Further details awaited: Fire Department pic.twitter.com/UAgVGTefur — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

The operation was impeded by narrow lanes and the absence of a water source nearby. The fire tenders have to be parked far away from the site, he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "This incident of fire in the textile market of Gandhinagar is very unfortunate. The fire brigade is busy extinguishing the fire. I am taking all the information about the incident from the district administration. May Lord Shri Ram keep everyone well."

गांधीनगर की कपड़ा मार्केट में आग की ये घटना बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण। दमकल विभाग आग बुझाने के काम में मुस्तैदी से जुटा है। ज़िला प्रशासन से मैं घटना की सारी जानकारी ले रहा हूँ।



प्रभु श्री राम सबको कुशल मंगल रखें। https://t.co/og5jcbvc9a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 5, 2022

The officials said no casualties have been reported so far.