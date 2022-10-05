NewsDelhi
NORTH DELHI FIRE

Massive fire breaks out at Gandhi Nagar cloth market in North Delhi, 30 fire tenders at the spot

North Delhi fire: The massive blaze broke out at Gandhi Nagar Market cloth market in North Delhi on Wednesday evening. Around 35 fire tenders and 150 firefighters were trying to control the blaze which broke out at around 5.40 pm. No casualties have been reported so far.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 11:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at Gandhi Nagar Market cloth market in North Delhi on Wednesday evening, according to Delhi Fire Brigade officials. The fire started in a shop in Nehru lane where mainly garments and hosiery outlets are located. "A call about the fire was received at 5:40 pm and a total of 35 fire tenders was rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service. Around 35 fire tenders and 150 firefighters were trying to control the blaze which broke out at around 5.40 pm, the officials said, adding the operation was still underway around 10.30 pm.

 

 

The operation was impeded by narrow lanes and the absence of a water source nearby. The fire tenders have to be parked far away from the site, he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "This incident of fire in the textile market of Gandhinagar is very unfortunate. The fire brigade is busy extinguishing the fire. I am taking all the information about the incident from the district administration. May Lord Shri Ram keep everyone well."

 

 

The officials said no casualties have been reported so far.

North Delhi fireGandhi Nagar cloth marketDelhi fireDelhi Fire Servicefire tendersArvind Kejriwal

