Massive fire breaks out in Noida slums near Bhangel Market, no casualties reported

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out in the slums located near Bhangel Market in ​​Noida on Saturday evening. According to reports, the fire broke out in the slums due to a cylinder explosion.

The area comes under Noida Phase 2 police station limits close to Bhangel Market.

Several hutments have been gutted in the massive blaze which triggered panic and led to a stampede-like situation in the area.

More than half-a-dozen fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

At least six teams of the Delhi Fire Brigade were immediately pressed into service to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

The massive blaze was contained after intense fire-fighting for sometime.

There has been no report of any loss of life due to the fire incident.

