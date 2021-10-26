हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Seempuri building fire

Massive fire breaks out in three-storey building in Delhi's Seemapuri, 4 dead

A 59-year-old man, working as a peon at Shastri Bhawan, is said to be among the dead. The four victims, members of the same family, include the peon’s wife and their two children.

Massive fire breaks out in three-storey building in Delhi&#039;s Seemapuri, 4 dead

NEW DELHI: At least four people were found dead after a massive fire broke out in an old building in Delhi’s Old Seemapuri area on Tuesday. The victims reportedly died after inhaling smoke coming out from the fire, the officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Brigade officials, the fire broke out at the top floor of a three-storey building in the Old Seemapuri area this morning.

 

 

Delhi Fire Brigade officials received a call around 4 AM after which four fire tenders were rushed to the site. They added that the deaths were likely due to asphyxiation.

A 59-year-old man, working as a peon at Shastri Bhawan, is said to be among the dead. The four victims, members of the same family, include the peon’s wife and their two children. The deceased have been identified as Hauri Lal, Reena, Ashu and Radhika, according to news agency ANI.

"Appropriate legal action is being taken under sections 436,304A of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons,'' the Delhi Police said.

Fire department personnel have managed to bring the blaze under control and those injured are being taken care of.

