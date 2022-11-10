MCD polls 2022: Delhi BJP launches election manifesto, check key highlights

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and party MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday launched the saffron party's election manifesto for the upcoming MCD Elections 2022. The saffron party has made big promises to Delhi voters in its MCD election manifesto, promising houses for slum dwellers in Delhi, improving the civic amenities in the national capital, strengthening the civic body, and fixing the garbage disposal problem etc.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed Economically Weaker Section flats in Delhi as part of an in-situ slum rehabilitation project and handed over their keys to slum dwellers at Bhoomihin camp. On Wednesday, BJP national President JP Nadda approved the list of election committee members for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections scheduled to be held on December 4.



The committee has 22 members, including Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, Union minister and NDMC chairman Meenakshi Lekhi, Dushyant Gautam, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Vijay Goel, Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans, Gautam Gambhir, Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Harsh Malhotra, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Yogita Singh, Baijayant Panda, and Alka Gurjar.

The BJP election manifesto was released on a day when Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also announce Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s 10 guarantees for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls later today.

The announcement was made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after Kejriwal chaired a crucial meeting with senior MLAs and office-bearers to review the party's preparations for the MCD elections.

"Kejriwal will launch AAP's highly successful 'Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee' campaign for MCD elections on Thursday. The people of Delhi are actively seeking such a government in MCD that can rid them of BJP's maladministration, corruption, garbage mountains and mismanagement. BJP has completely wrecked the MCD from the inside, they've ruined Delhi and spread garbage all over, and every gully-mohalla and park is full of garbage. Traders are being harassed and exploited by the BJP. The common man can't even build his home unless he pays up to BJP's mafias," Sisodia told reporters after the meeting on Wednesday.

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7. The BJP has been in power in the MCD -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms.