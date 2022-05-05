MCD school sexual assault case: Delhi Police releases sketch of suspect

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday released the sketch of a man who allegedly misbehaved with two girl students in a northeast Delhi school. Delhi Police also detained one man on suspicion of allegedly molesting two girl students inside a classroom of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation-run school.

Delhi Police releases the sketch of a man who allegedly misbehaved with girl students in a northeast Delhi school. Police say that continuous efforts are on to arrest the accused soon. pic.twitter.com/WuFKjdfoa1 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

The shocking incident happened on April 30 after the school assembly. An unidentified man had allegedly entered a classroom of the EDMC-run school in east Delhi and sexually assaulted two eight-year-old girls before undressing himself and urinating in front of the students.

Police had made a sketch of the accused and checked the CCTV footage of nearby areas. They had said that there were no CCTV cameras installed in the school. Earlier, two men were detained on the basis of the sketch, but they were let go. Now, police have detained another man who bears a close resemblance to the man in the sketch.

Police sources said that the man is very likely to be the culprit, all the same, they are still investigating the case. While getting the sketch made, police were told that the culprit was wearing a ‘kada' (bracelet) at the time of the incident.

They said that one of the men they caught in the CCTV footage was also wearing a kada.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights has written to the East Delhi Municipal Commission seeking details of the action taken over the alleged sexual assault of two girls inside the classroom of the civic-body run school. The DCPCR, in its letter to Nidhi Malik, Director (Education), EDMC, said it has taken suo-motu cognizance of media reports on the matter.

The child rights panel said according to news reports, the incident occurred on April 30. "However, the school authorities did not disclose the incident to the police authorities which is a clear violation of Section 19 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

"Therefore, the nonchalance reflected in the behaviour of the school authorities is a serious transgression of this Act and shows their lackadaisical attitude towards such traumatising incidents," the panel said.

It has asked the civic body to submit details of inquiry conducted in the matter, action taken against erring officials and the precautionary measures that have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the students.

The Delhi Commission for Women has also issued a notice to the police and EDMC in connection with the matter.