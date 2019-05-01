close

Delhi Metro suicide

MCD staffer attempts suicide by jumping onto Metro track

Representational image

New Delhi: A man who works as a Sanitary Inspector with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi suffered critical injuries on Wednesday after he attempted suicide by trying to jump in front of a Metro train in Dwarka, a police officer said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 10.18 a.m. when the victim, later identified as Anil Kumar, jumped onto the tracks in platform number 1 at the Dwarka Sector-9 Metro Station.

"A resident of Palam Village, Anil Kumar was admitted with critical injuries in a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment", the Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal told reporters.

The reason for Kumar`s extreme step is yet to be established, he added.

