MHRD urges JNU students to end strike, asks UGC to bear service, utility charges for hostel residents

New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Friday appealed to the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University to withdraw their agitation against fee hike, which has been going on for months now. It also directed the Universal Grants Commission (UGC) to bear the cost of service and utility charges for the hostel residents in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

MHRD Secretary Amit Khare made the appeal after meeting a Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) delegation, which demanded that Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar should be removed from his office as their faith in him has completely "eroded".

Addressing a press conference later after the meeting, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said that the JNUSU office bearers discussed issues of varsity students with MHRD.

"We told them the incident of January 5 is painful for us. We demanded that Vice-Chancellor is not capable to handle the safety and security of the varsity. MHRD should take immediate cognizance of what JNU has faced for four years due to Vice-Chancellor. They should immediately remove Vice-Chancellor... Our faith in VC has completely eroded," she said.

"MHRD told us that they will come out with a circular. A letter will be out that students will not have to pay utility and services. MHRD assured that they would positively intervene in the matter," Ghosh said.

MHRD Secretary Khare also held a separate meeting with V-C Jagadesh Kumar along with Rectors and Registrar of the varsity.

"Prof Jagadesh Kumar also informed that a circular has already been issued by JNU on 09th January 2020 clarifying that Service and Utility charges for the hostel residents are not being charged from the students. UGC has been requested to bear the cost of these charges. The same was also communicated to the JNU students during the meeting with Secretary today," an official release of the MHRD said.

The MHRD Secretary also met UGC Chairperson Dr D P Singh to discuss the matter.

Khare asked UGC to provide the necessary funds in this regard. JNU students have been protesting against the fee hike in the varsity for the months now.

