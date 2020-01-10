हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JNU violence

MHRD urges JNU students to end strike, asks UGC to bear service, utility charges for hostel residents

The MHRD also asked the UGC to bear the cost of service and utility charges for the hostel residents in JNU.

MHRD urges JNU students to end strike, asks UGC to bear service, utility charges for hostel residents

New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Friday appealed to the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University to withdraw their agitation against fee hike, which has been going on for months now. It also directed the Universal Grants Commission (UGC) to bear the cost of service and utility charges for the hostel residents in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

MHRD Secretary Amit Khare made the appeal after meeting a Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) delegation, which demanded that Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar should be removed from his office as their faith in him has completely "eroded".

Addressing a press conference later after the meeting, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said that the JNUSU office bearers discussed issues of varsity students with MHRD.

"We told them the incident of January 5 is painful for us. We demanded that Vice-Chancellor is not capable to handle the safety and security of the varsity. MHRD should take immediate cognizance of what JNU has faced for four years due to Vice-Chancellor. They should immediately remove Vice-Chancellor... Our faith in VC has completely eroded," she said.

Live TV

"MHRD told us that they will come out with a circular. A letter will be out that students will not have to pay utility and services. MHRD assured that they would positively intervene in the matter," Ghosh said.

MHRD Secretary Khare also held a separate meeting with V-C Jagadesh Kumar along with Rectors and Registrar of the varsity.

"Prof Jagadesh Kumar also informed that a circular has already been issued by JNU on 09th January 2020 clarifying that Service and Utility charges for the hostel residents are not being charged from the students. UGC has been requested to bear the cost of these charges. The same was also communicated to the JNU students during the meeting with Secretary today," an official release of the MHRD said.

The MHRD Secretary also met UGC Chairperson Dr D P Singh to discuss the matter. 

Khare asked UGC to provide the necessary funds in this regard. JNU students have been protesting against the fee hike in the varsity for the months now. 

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
JNU violenceJNUSUMHRDUGCJNU hostel fee hikeDelhi Police
Next
Story

Delhi Police probe shows Left-wing students involved in JNU violence: Prakash Javadekar

Must Watch

PT4M4S

DNA: Non Stop News; January 10, 2020