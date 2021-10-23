हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Minor girl's rape: DCW chief Swati Maliwal sends notice to Delhi Police in Ranjeet Nagar case

DCW chief Swati Maliwal demanded an action report from the Delhi Police by October 26 along with a copy of the FIR.

Minor girl&#039;s rape: DCW chief Swati Maliwal sends notice to Delhi Police in Ranjeet Nagar case

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday (October 23, 2021) sent a notice to the Delhi Police demanding strict action against perpetrators in a minor girl's rape case. 

In the letter addressed to Ranjit Nagar Police station, the DCW chief Swati Maliwal detailed the horrific incident where a 7-year-old girl child was lured and raped by a 20-year-old. Swati Maliwal demanded an action report be sent to the commission by October 26 along with a copy of the FIR. Further, she appealed to the police to arrest the accused persons immediately.  

"The Delhi Commission for Women has received information regarding rape of a girl child in Ranjeet Nagar of Delhi 22.10.2021. The Commission has been informed that a 7-year-old girl was lured by a man who offered her a 10 rupee note and thereafter raped her brutally. The father of the girl took her to a nearby hospital... she was referred to another hospital where she is admitted in a critical condition," the letter read. 

According to news agency ANI, the accused is still absconding. The DCW wrote that in case the suspect is absconding, the Delhi Police should provide a report of the steps taken to apprehend the accused as well as an action report in the matter by October 26, 2021. 

